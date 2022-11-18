Shraddha Murder case: Delhi police team reaches Mumbai for investigation

A team of Delhi Police team has reached Vasai, Palghar area of Maharashtra to investigate the sensational Shraddha Walker murder case.

The three-member team of Delhi police met officials of Manikpur police of Maharashtra and sought their assistance in the investigation of the case. The police team is likely to record statements of friends of Aftab and Shraddha, and also their mutual friends.

"We are making a list of people including relatives, and friends and mutual friends with the help of Manikpur police to record their statements in connection to the case," said a Delhi police officer.

The statement of their family members are also likely to be recorded, said, officials.

A team of senior officials of Delhi police is carrying out an investigation on various clues and angles to solve the Shraddha murder case allegedly perpetrated by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla.

The team is also conducting searches at Chhatarpur and nearby areas of Delhi for missing pieces of the victim's body including the skull.

The police, after arresting the accused, on Friday claimed that the accused was high on marijuana on the night of the incident and an argument between him and the victim, Shraddha Walker, led to the latter's killing.

The accused allegedly lingered beside her body all night, and smoked marijuana, official sources with Delhi police said.

Official sources associated with the technical investigation cell of the Delhi police claimed that the police are trying to retrieve chats of Aftab with Shraddha and others during the period of crime.

The police may also request social networking and messaging application platforms used by the accused, to share chat details, sources said.

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

The accused, Aftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walker. He had attempted to dupe the police of Delhi and Mumbai in the initial days of the investigation.

Making a huge claim in the Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi Police sources on Thursday said that the accused Aftab Poonawalla had charred his live-in partner's face to hide her identity.

The Delhi Police sources said that he had chopped her body into 35 pieces, then burnt her face so that it becomes unidentifiable even if the body parts are discovered.

"During the interrogation, Aftab revealed that he had learnt about all this on the internet, and also about how to hide the body from everyone's reach," the sources said.

According to the sources, the East Delhi Police had found a chopped head and hand in the Trilokpuri area of Pandav Nagar police station area of the national capital in June this year, which was nearly a month after Shraddha was murdered (on May 18).

Police investigation revealed that the couple had a fight on May 18 during which Aftab killed Shraddha. Delhi Police sources said the May 18 quarrel was not the first time, Aftab and Shraddha were fighting for three years.

"On May 18, there was a fight between the two regarding bringing household items from Mumbai. They used to fight over who would bear the household expenses and bring items. Aftab got very angry about this. The quarrel started around 8 pm on May 18 when Aftab strangled Shraddha. He kept her body in the room overnight and went to buy a knife and refrigerator the next day," sources told ANI.

Aftab had attempted to dupe the police of Delhi and Mumbai in the initial days of the investigation. Aftab had tried to hide the murder of Shraddha by removing any physical evidence, however, he had left the digital evidence that the police traced to reach the truth of the case.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's father on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for the accused while also suspecting 'love jihad' behind the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

