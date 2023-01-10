Shraddha Walkar case: Court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody, directs jail authorities to provide him warm clothes

Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala for 14 days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. He was produced today physically before the judge in the lock-up on the court premises.

The court also directed jail authorities to provide warm clothes to Aftab.

After Aaftab said he demanded some law books jail authorities submitted that they will provide him with them.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla conducted the hearing in the lockup and extended the judicial custody of Aaftab after he was physically produced before him.

The court also has rejected his application seeking the release of his debit and credit cards.Advocate M S Khan said that the court refused to release the cards as the investigation is still continuing and the cards may be required in the probe.

Advocate Khan also said that Aaftab has requested the court to provide him with books of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure CRPC as he wants to know the law."The jail authorities submitted that they will provide him with the books he has requested," Khan told ANI.

Poonawala had moved an application for releasing his credit and debit cards Debit -Credit Cards from the custody of Delhi Police. His plea submitted that the accused had been in custody since November 9, 2022, and he has no money to buy clothes for the winter season. It was submitted that access to his debit and credit cards will enable the accused to buy clothes and day-to-day articles for the winter season.

The court on December 23 allowed the plea of Delhi police seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab.

Earlier, the Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket court had allowed the plea of Delhi after hearing the submission of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad and Defence counsel M S Khan.

SPP Amit Prasad submitted before the court that the voice sample is required to investigate the matter. On the other hand advocate, M S Khan opposed the plea and submitted that he had not been supplied a copy of the application.

According to sources Delhi Police had some videos and audio related to the case. Delhi police want to obtain a voice sample of Aftab to examine that evidence. Earlier, the Saket court had dismissed the bail plea of Aaftab Poonawala after he withdrew the same.

Aaftab Poonawala has been in police custody for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May last year and chopping her body and disposing of the parts over a period of time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor