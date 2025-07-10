Shravan 2025: Festive spirit grips Varanasi markets, Mahakal T-shirts in high demand

Varanasi, July 10 With Shravan, one of the holiest and most revered months in Hinduism, beginning Friday, the festive spirit has gripped the city as well as the markets which are buzzing with activity and witnessing high footfalls for purchasing clothes and merchandise, seeped in spirituality.

There is heightened activity in the markets with devotees making a beeline to buy customized saffron clothes, with Lord Shiva images and prints inscribed on them.

Dalmandi, considered as one of the biggest textile markets for Purvanchal, is witnessing high demand for T-shirts and Kurtas, with Mahadev and Mahakal designs. Devotees are flocking to these outlets in large numbers to buy the customized and fashionable clothes.

Saffron T-shirts with ‘Mahadev’ and ‘Mahakal’ written on them and images of Lord Shiva stamped are luring lots of Kanwariyas at these outlets.

Mahakal T-shirts, in particular, have emerged as the hot seller this season. Also, the T-shirts tailored for children, with pictures of childish form of Lord Shiva are drawing the attention of many devotees. Many youths as well as adults are buying these T-shirts in large numbers.

According to shopkeepers, the Kanwariyas’ faith in Lord Shiva and the desire for fashionable clothes have given impetus to the Shravan festival, this season. They claim that there has been a consistent rise in scale of Kanwar yatra, over the years.

According to wholesale trader Sandeep Kesari, the sales have gone up by almost five times as compared to last year.

“Not only people from Purvanchal region, but a large number of orders are also being received from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and neighboring country Nepal,” he told IANS.

“We have been in the business for the past 25-30 years. In the past few years, the number of Kanwariyas have increased due to enhancement in amenities and facilities along the Kanwar route,” he said.

He added that the Mahakal T-shirts and Kurta are in high demand. Not just the devotees but also the traders from other states and even Nepal are buying these clothing from us and taking back to their cities.

Other traders said that the demand is so high that they are struggling to deliver it on time.

The confluence of fashion with devotion to Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan has given a different shade to the markets, they said.

Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered as the most holy and pious month of the year. During the entire month, devotees across the country observe rituals, prayers, and fast with devotion.

