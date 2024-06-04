Shrawasti Election Results 2024: BJP Candidate Saket Misra Loses to SP's Ram Shiromani Verma

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Shrawasti parliamentary constituency lost to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ram Shiromani Verma by 76673 votes in the Lok Sabha election.

Saket Misra is the son of Nripendra Misra, who is an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee. Shravasti has been Atal Bihari Vajpayee's karmabhoomi.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the majority mark in early leads and is ahead on around 300 seats, while the INDIA bloc, defying all predictions is leading on over 230 seats.