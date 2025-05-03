Shrigao Stampede: 7 Killed, Over 30 Injured as Devotees Rush to Witness Devi Lairai Jatra in Goa

At least seven people were killed and over 30 were injured after a stampede took place during the annual Devi Lairai Jatra in Shirgao village in Goa in the early hours of Saturday, May 3. The stampede occurred when thousands of devotees thronged the temple to witness and participate in the centuries-old ritual at the temple, where barefoot ‘dhonds’ walk across a bed of burning embers.

6 dead and more than 15 injured in a stampede that occurred at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa: North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal



Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant visits North Goa District Hospital to assess the situation and meet the injured. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.