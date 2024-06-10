Shripad Naik takes oath as minister in Modi 3.0

Panaji, June 10 Shripad Yesso Naik, a BJP MP from North Goa, on Sunday, took oath as Union Minister of State (MoS) in the newly-elected Narendra Modi-led Union government.

A six-time MP from Goa, Naik defeated the Congress candidate and former Law Minister Ramakant Khalap with a margin of more than one lakh votes.

Naik is fondly called 'Bhau' (brother) across the state.

He is the tallest leader of the Bhandari Samaj, which comprises 60 per cent population of the state.

He served as a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and past two Narendra Modi-led NDA governments.

During the Vajpayee-led government, Naik held several portfolios, including Minister of State for Agriculture, Civil Aviation, Shipping, Road Transport and Highways, and during the Modi-led government, he held the portfolio of Independent Charge of AYUSH, Minister of State for Defence, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Culture and Tourism.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other BJP leaders have expressed happiness over the induction of Naik as a Cabinet minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor