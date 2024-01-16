ShriRamHomecoming: Ram Mandir Trust Urges Rambhakts To Make Short Video on Return of Ram After 500 Years

Leading up to the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has called upon Ram devotees worldwide to share their thoughts and emotions about this historic event. The Trust requested devotees to create short video clips and share them on all social media platforms using the hashtag #ShriRamHomecoming.

Devotees were encouraged to include their full name, location, and a brief personal note while posting the short videos. The Trust emphasised the significance of expressing emotions and thoughts regarding Shri Ram's return to his rightful abode after five centuries. The call to action was intended to enhance the grandeur of the welcome for this historic event. Fact Check: Claim That the Ram Temple Is Not Built at Babri Masjid Site Busted.

Shri Ram's return to his rightful abode after five centuries fills the universe with unparalleled emotions. To enhance the grandeur of his welcome, we urge all Shri Rambhakts across the globe to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video.… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 16, 2024

"Shri Ram's return to his rightful abode after five centuries fills the universe with unparalleled emotions. To enhance the grandeur of his welcome, we urge all Shri Rambhakts across the globe to express their thoughts and emotions about this historic event through a short video. You can Post on all platforms with #ShriRamHomecoming, including your full name, location and a brief personal note. Let's collectively celebrate the return of The Greatest Unifier of All Times!" the post read. Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration: Full 7-Day Schedule, Timings, and Vedic Rituals of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

As Ayodhya prepares for the grand inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22, a week-long series of rituals has commenced and will continue until the evening of January 22. The city is adorned with beautiful decorations along its streets, and devotees from across the country are arriving to participate in the festivities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged devotees to avoid traveling to Ayodhya on January 22 due to the expected large gathering. Instead, he encouraged people to light diyas at home to mark the occasion.