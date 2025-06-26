Shubhanshu Shukla enters space station, a giant leap for India

New Delhi, June 26 In a giant leap for India, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday scripted history by becoming the first from the country to enter the International Space Station (ISS).

After a long and ardent wait of 41 years, India now has an astronaut in space. Lucknow-born Shukla is also the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma, who flew to space in 1984.

"#Ax4 have entered the the Space_Station," said Axiom Space in a post on social media platform X, more than hour after docking.

The mission-4 carrying Shukla, along with three others from the US, Poland, and Hungary, had docked to the Harmony module’s space-facing port at 6:30 a.m. ET (4:00 pm IST).

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft named ‘Grace’ is carrying Ax-4 Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu.

NASA added that the crew have "emerged from the Dragon spacecraft and are getting their first look at their home in low Earth orbit".

The AX-4 crew were welcomed onboard the orbital post by seven Expedition 73 crew members, namely, Anne McClain, Nichole Ayers, Kirill Peskov, Jonny Kim, Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky, and Takuya Onishi.

“The world watches as India scales the skies...” said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology in a post on social media platform X.

“It is heartening to see how India's scientific ecosystem is quietly and confidently scripting its own chapter in space research. With #ShubhanshuShukla onboard, India is not just a passenger on this ride. We are a partner, a participant, and a future ready crew. His presence will significantly bolster our #Gaganyaan mission, adding experiential depth to planning, life science payloads and long duration spaceflight goals,” added Dr S Somanath, former ISRO chief.

The crew had launched to the ISS at 2:31 a.m. EDT (12 noon IST), from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.

"Hello everyone, namaskar from space. I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts. Wow, what a ride it was. When I was sitting in the capsule on the launchpad, the only thought in my mind was: let's just go," Group Captain Shukla said.

"When the ride started, it was something - you getting pushed back in the seat. It was an amazing ride. And then suddenly nothing. You are floating in a vacuum," he added while recounting his space experience.

"I am learning like a baby; how to walk and eat in space," he added.

Earlier, he said that the mission “is the journey of India's human space flight".

Shukla is also carrying carrot halwa, moong dal halwa, and mango nectar with him to satiate his cravings for homemade food in space.

The Axiom-4 Mission is not just a scientific feat but a testament to India’s rising stature as a global technology powerhouse. It reinforces the nation’s capability to lead space innovation, promote sustainability, and contribute meaningfully to global missions.

Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct pioneering experiments related to food and space nutrition.

The research will also study the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae -- a nutrient-rich, high-potential food source for future space missions. The experiment will evaluate key growth parameters and examine transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic changes in different algal species in space compared to their behaviour on Earth.

