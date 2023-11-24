SI killing: Main accused surrenders in Jamui court

Patna, Nov 24 The main accused in the killing of Bihar Police sub-inspector finally surrendered before the Jamui district court on Friday.

Krishna Ravidas, who was driving the sand laden tractor on November 14, had mowed down Sub-Inspector Prabhat Ranjan and Home Guard Rajesh Saw. While the SI died on the spot, Saw sustained grievous injuries and is still undergoing treatment in hospital.

Following that incident, Jamui police managed to arrest Ravidas’s helper Mithilesh Thakur but he was absconding. District police then set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which applied pressure on the main accused and yielded results on Friday.

The SI and the home guard were deployed at Garhi police station in the district. Posted at the barricades on Chanwar bridge, they signalled a speeding tractor laden with sand to stop for checking. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the tractor driver ran over them and fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle abandoned some distance away from the crime scene.

