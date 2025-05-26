SI recruitment case: Rajasthan govt still to take final decision, HC sets July 1 for next hearing

Jaipur, May 26 The Rajasthan government has not taken a final decision in the SI recruitment 2021 case, said a prayer filed in high court on behalf of the state government.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Vigyan Shah filed a prayer in the High Court seeking more time. The court has given the government until July 1.

In its submission, the government stated that a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting was scheduled for May 20, as directed by the court. However, due to the NITI Aayog meeting held in Delhi on May 24–25, which was also attended by the Chief Minister, discussions at the Chief Minister’s level could not take place, as a result, no final decision could be made on the matter.

Opposing the plea, petitioners' counsel Harendra Neel argued that the government's repeated delays indicate a lack of intent to resolve the recruitment issue.

In the previous hearing, the High Court had warned the government that failure to make a decision by May 26 could lead to consequences for those involved in the recruitment process.

At that time, the government had informed the court that a sub-committee meeting was held on May 13, but it could not be conducted properly due to the absence of several ministers—some due to involvement in Operation Sindoor.

The government had also assured the court that another meeting would be held on May 21, and its outcome would be communicated.

The 2021 SI recruitment process conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for 859 posts of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander has been caught in controversy following allegations of a paper leak.

The government handed over the investigation to the Special Operations Group (SOG), which arrested several individuals, including trainee SIs.

In response, multiple petitions were filed in the High Court demanding the cancellation of the recruitment.

Justice Sameer Jain, who is presiding over the case, had earlier ordered a status quo on the recruitment process through orders dated November 18, January 6, and another in January.

Based on the High Court’s single-bench order, the Police Headquarters had issued an order on January 10, 2025, suspending field training for recruits. This suspension remains in effect to date.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor