SIA carries out multiple, simultaneous raids in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 17 The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday started multiple, simultaneous raids at several locations in the Kashmir Valley in connection with terror-related activities.

Official sources said that the SIA sleuths, assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted simultaneous raids at 11 locations in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Handwara, Sopore and Baramulla.

"These raids are part of the investigating agency's continuing effort against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers," the sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made, and a detailed statement will be issued after the conclusion of the raids, the sources added.

On May 11, the SIA raided 20 locations, including those in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.

These raids are part of the high-stakes investigation into a terror conspiracy case in which sleeper cells of the terrorist outfits were found to be in contact with their handlers across the border.

"The accused against whom raids are in progress today are known to have shared sensitive information about security forces and critical infrastructure using encrypted platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal," the sources said.

These raids are being carried out in the presence of executive magistrates and are part of an ongoing effort to dismantle terror networks active in the region.

Officials suspect that the individuals targeted were in close contact with terrorists based in Pakistan, supporting their operations in the Valley.

The operation is continuing, with security forces thoroughly searching for evidence and suspects.

Authorities have stressed that such firm measures are essential to uproot terrorism and restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The SIA has investigated some high-profile terror attacks, like the murder of advocate Babar Qadri in 2020.

The SIA investigated the case, arrested the former bar association president, Mian Qayoom and presented a charge sheet against him and others, including Shahid Shafi Mir of Kolipora in Khanyar, Zahid Farooq Khan of Shampora in Nowhatta, Mohammad Asif Bhat of Jogiwan in Amdakadal, Lal Bazar, Munir Aziz War alias Qari Munir of Hatmullah in Kupwara and Towseef Ahmad Shah of Parimpora.

