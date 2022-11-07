Siang river again turns muddy in Arunachal Pradesh

The Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh has once again turned muddy.

Local villagers are worried about the sudden change in the colour of the water of this mighty river, considered the lifeline of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to locals, the colour of the water of the river has been changing suddenly for the last two days.

The colour of Siang river water had changed due to the continuous flow of muddy content at least twice earlier in 2017 and 2020.

Back in 2017, India had raised the matter during then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Meanwhile, a local villager Nathan Doley said that they are now worried after seeing the sudden change in the colour of the river water.

"We don't know what is the actual reason of this unusual change, but we are now worried. Our domestic animals drink this water, and some villagers are also using the Siang river water for drinking", the villager said.

"We don't know if something happened upstream. There was no rain in the last few days and no change in water level but the water colour has suddenly changed," he added.

In December 2017 also, the river had turned black which triggered panic in the state. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at that time had personally monitored the condition of Siang river and also requested the Centre to take immediate steps regarding it.

Speaking to the media at that time, Khandu had said "I have personally monitored the condition of Siang river. Yes, it is a matter of concern and the water is badly polluted. Water pollution has damaged marine life. I have also asked the Deputy Commissioners of the state to submit a report on it soon"

"I have also forwarded my petition to the government for immediate measures to be taken. From my side, I am taking keen note of this matter. After, Siang river gets polluted it will also affect Brahmaputra soon which is a matter of concern," he said.

The authorities of East Siang district had complained that the water of the river was deemed not fit for consumption due to heavy slag in it.

Siang is the constituent river of the Brahmaputra, which flows from a 1,600-kilometre stretch in southern Tibet, known as Yarlung Tsangpo or Yarlung Zangbo before it enters Indian territory.

Media reports then suspected that dam-building activities in China could be a reason for the contamination of the river.

( With inputs from ANI )

