Sibal urges PM Modi to convene Parliament session to pass resolution against terrorism

New Delhi, April 25 Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Friday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to adopt a unanimous resolution against terrorism, one that unequivocally conveys India's united stand to the international community.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Sibal said, “A unanimous resolution must be passed -- one that clearly expresses the nation's sentiment to the world -- that we stand united with the government, that the entire country is together in the fight against terrorism, and that we will not tolerate such acts. There should be no debate on this.”

He suggested that once such a resolution is adopted, delegations should be sent to major global powers to rally support.

“We must tell countries which trade with Pakistan, that you will not get access to our market if you continue doing business with a nation that harbours terrorism. The US uses such leverage -- why can’t we? Even if there’s a small economic cost, the country will stand together,” the prominent lawyer said.

Recalling Pakistan’s long-standing policy, Sibal said, “In 1972, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said, ‘We will bleed India with a thousand cuts.’ Since then, terrorists have repeatedly infiltrated our borders and carried out attacks.”

He said the BJP, being in power, had the responsibility of sending out a strong, cohesive message. “Some of the statements being made now are playing into Pakistan’s hands, and unfortunately, the mainstream media is amplifying them. Even some senior BJP leaders are, perhaps unknowingly, reinforcing Pakistan’s narrative. A unified message from Parliament will put an end to this.”

Expressing agreement with a recent remark by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sibal said, “One thing Mohan Bhagwat ji said that resonates with me: ‘If we stand united, our voice will be heard; if we are divided, disputes will follow.’ After Pulwama, what happened should not be repeated.”

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for skipping an all-party meeting. “It would have been better had the Prime Minister attended the all-party meeting. Perhaps he felt his rally in Bihar was more important,” he said.

