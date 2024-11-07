‘Sick mentality’: RP Singh slams Mani Shankar Aiyar on Trump remarks

New Delhi, Nov 7 Calling Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar a man with “sick mentality”, BJP National Spokesman R.P. Singh on Thursday hit out at the Congress for expressing disappointment over Donald Trump's election as US President.

“Donald Trump has been elected in a democratic exercise and Aiyar, by making such irresponsible remarks on matters related to foreign relations and diplomacy, has shown what is wrong with the Congress party’s mentality,” R.P. Singh told IANS.

Aiyar had earlier voiced his dismay over Trump's win, telling IANS: "I am deeply disappointed that such a person, labelled a felon by American courts, with a history involving payments to prostitutes to silence them, has been chosen as the world's most powerful President."

"Personally, I believe Donald Trump is not a good man. It’s a separate matter if you ask what impact this will have on our politics, but when you look at his character, there is no doubt in my mind that the wrong person has been elected. This is my personal opinion,” the Congress leader had said.

R.P. Singh also hit out at the Congress for its tacit support for militants and silence over a resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the restoration of Article 370.

Questioning the Congress over the unconstitutional resolution passed in the Assembly, the BJP leader said the Grand Old Party, whose leaders carry a copy of the Constitution and promise to protect it, need to come clean on their stand on the now-abolished Article 370.

“Article 370 was removed by parliament through a constitutional amendment that was upheld by the Supreme Court. Does the Congress have any explanation for its silence over the resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, despite two constitutional authorities upholding the Article’s removal?“ asked R.P. Singh.

He alleged that the Congress’ silence showed that the party was in league with militants.

The BJP spokesman also criticised the AAP government in Delhi for its failure to clean the Yamuna.

“Arvind Kejriwal is good at only making tall claims and a failure in delivering on promises,” he said.

Ten years ago, Kejriwal had promised to clean the Yamuna water to the extent that people would be able to take a dip daily.

“He should take a dip in the polluted water to know the exact state of pollution in the river,” said the BJP leader.

--IANS

