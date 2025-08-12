Sickle Cell elimination mission tackling genetic disorder to ensure equity, dignity: PMO

New Delhi, Aug 12 The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM) is aimed at tackling the genetic disorder to ensure equity and dignity to the people affected, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the PMO lauded a media article by Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on NSCAEM, aiming for a Sickle Cell Disease-free India by 2047.

“From tackling a genetic disorder to ensuring equity and dignity, India’s National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission marks a new era in public health,” the PMO India posted on the social media platform X.

Sickle Cell Disease is a chronic, single-gene disorder that causes a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anaemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction, and chronic organ damage, significantly reducing life expectancy.

The genetic blood disorder affects the entire life of the patient, as it leads to various severe health complications.

“India's fight against sickle cell anaemia is not just about addressing a genetic disorder, it is a commitment to equity, dignity and the health of our nation's most marginalised communities,” Nadda shared on X.

Calling NSCAEM a “landmark initiative”, the Union Health Minister said it not only aims “to stop the transmission of sickle cell disease but also to restore dignity and health to millions living with this condition”.

To eliminate the disease, the NSCAEM was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2023.

The mission aims to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem in India before 2047 by universal screening of 7 crore individuals aged 0-40 years in affected tribal areas by FY 2025-26.

“As India moves with determination towards the 2047 goal of eliminating SCD, the NSCAEM stands as a beacon of hope, showing what can be achieved when the government, healthcare professionals, and communities work together for a common cause,” Nadda said.

Nadda’s article highlighted the government’s initiatives from mass screening and early diagnosis to awareness campaigns and improved treatment access with a focus on tribal communities most affected.

Earlier this month, Nadda informed the Parliament that more than 6 crore people have been screened for sickle cell anaemia in the country. Of this, 2.16 lakh have been identified as diseased. He noted that the screenings under the mission were conducted in 17 states.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a post on X shared how its low-cost Point-of-Contact device is enabling wider screening of Sickle Cell patients.

“Validation of a low-cost PoC device for #SickleCellAnaemia screening cut the price from Rs 100 to Rs 28, enabling wider reach in tribal areas. Proud to contribute to advancing India’s commitment to health equity,” the ICMR posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor