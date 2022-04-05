Siddaramaiah accuses Bommai govt of manipulating society using communal issues, will backfire BJP in Karnataka elections

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of manipulating society using communal issues for political gains in the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that row over loudspeakers at mosques will backfire Bommai government in the upcoming state elections.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader questioned the silence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the recent controversy of loudspeakers in mosques and asked him to resign saying his failure is hurting the people of the state.

"With assembly elections nearing, @BJP4Karnataka is manipulating our society with communal issues for their political gains. This will backfire on BJP in the coming days," he said.

Referring to the fact that speakers have been installed in temples, churches and mosques long back, he said, "Speakers are installed in Temples, Mosques and Churches for a long time now. What harm did it cause to people till now? Is Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai so weak that he is unable to take action against those who are causing disturbances in the society?"

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly further said, "It is unfortunate that anti-social elements are disturbing peace and creating tensions in our State. Does the silence of BS Bommai indicate his support or his inability to tackle the issue?"

"It is important to bring order in our State for overall progress. If Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has real concerns for our people, he should resign and go home before everything goes down. His failure is hurting people," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra NavnirmanSena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor