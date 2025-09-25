Siddaramaiah announces memorial for Padma Bhushan awardee SL Bhyrappa

Bengaluru, Sep 25 The Congress-led government in Karnataka has announced to build a memorial in honour of Padma Bhushan awardee and iconic Kannada writer S.L. Bhyrappa.

Bhyrappa passed away on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. His final rites will be held in Mysuru with state honours on Friday.

After paying his last respects to Bhyrappa at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah told reporters, "I will not build a memorial just because the BJP is demanding it. We will build a memorial, and I am considering Mysuru for it. Let us see. I want to convey that our government will take steps to build a memorial for him in Mysuru city, because most of his life was spent there."

"Bhyrappa had started writing during his student days. I am deeply grieved by his demise," he said.

When asked about their differing views, CM Siddaramaiah responded, "Literature is one thing, and personal bonding is another. Points of view may differ. There is no rule that our opinions must be the same. There is no rule that I should be his fan or should not be his fan."

Bhyrappa was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Saraswathi Samman, and many other awards.

"Bhyrappa was deserving of all of them. He never expected awards, but he did not receive the Jnanpith award. In my view, he should have been honoured with the Jnanpith," Siddaramaiah said.

"S.L. Bhyrappa's demise has weakened the literary world. He authored 25 novels and spent most of his life in Mysuru, where he studied from high school to post-graduation. His novels have been translated into 40 languages. I believe Bhyrappa is the only writer whose works have been translated into so many languages," the CM said.

"He had a vast readership in Kannada as well as in other languages. Coming from a remote village, he worked hard throughout his life. His subject was philosophy, but he chose literature. The surprising thing is that, even while teaching, he continued to write literature, which is usually very difficult," Siddaramaiah noted.

"Bhyrappa used to say that writing novels was a way to satisfy his heart. He produced works that gained recognition at the global level. I have not read all his novels, but I have read a few. His novels were based on his life experiences. His passing has left us bereaved. He is survived by his wife and children - one lives in Mysuru and another in London," the CM said.

"I pray to God for his soul and for strength to his family and fans to bear this grief," he added.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also paid their last respects to Bhyrappa at the Ravindra Kalakshetra.

