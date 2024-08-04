Siddaramaiah appreciates flow of assistance from K'taka to landslide-struck Wayanad

Bengaluru, Aug 4 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday appreciated the movement of aid and assistance from his state to support and help those impacted by the landslide crisis at Wayanad in Kerala.

The Chief Minister's Office in a statement noted: "CM Siddaramaiah congratulated all the humanitarian organisations for providing relief materials, medical equipment, and other assistance to Wayanad."

The industrialists of the state and private organisations have also come forward to help in various ways.

The Mysuru district administration, along with a team of doctors, has provided 15 freezer boxes, four tractor-mounted compressors, jackhammers, 15 emergency light systems, 40 stretchers, 288 gumboots, five steel cutters, ten gas cutters, bottles of sanitisers, medicines, among other essential articles.

The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has provided water bottles, raincoats, sanitisers, tents, PPE kits, gloves, among other necessary items, the statement noted.

Volvo has sent 2,000 packs of sanitary pads, 100 PPE kits, and two trucks.

Member organisations of the Electronic City Industrial Association and Pranav Foundation have provided 40 stretchers, 1,000 N-95 masks, 500 bottle sanitizers, 1,000 gloves, and one truck.

Biocon and partner organisations Narayana Health and Syngene have sent 2,200 masks, 100 raincoats, five cartons of bedsheets and clothes, and 250 PPE kits.

Akshaya Trust and Utishtha Swayam Seva Organsation have provided 1000 blankets, tarpaulins, two ambulances, and financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh, the statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced the construction of 100 houses in the landslide-struck Wayanad as part of extending further assistance by his state.

Interacting with the media in Shiradi Ghat, Siddaramaiah said he discussed the overall situation with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over the telephone and promised to extend the necessary aid.

