Siddaramaiah asks KCR to visit Karnataka to see implementation of 5 guarantees

Kamareddy (Telangana), Nov 10 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asked his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come to his state and see for himself how the Congress is implementing five guarantees there.

Addressing an election rally after state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy filed his nomination from Kamareddy, where KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is contesting, he said that the Congress implemented its five guarantees in Karnataka.

Referring to the allegation by KCR that the Congress had failed to implement the guarantees, Siddaramaiah said KCR should visit Karnataka once and see for himself the implementation of the guarantees.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will come to power in Telangana, Siddaramaiah said the Congress will implement six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power in the state.

Accompanying Revanth Reddy to the filing of nomination from Kamareddy, he said that Revanth Reddy will win both the seats with a huge majority. Revanth Reddy is contesting from Kodangal and Kamaraeddy constituencies.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also said that KCR is trying to come to power again, but corruption was rampant during his rule for the last 10 years and the people of Telangana have decided to defeat him and were looking to send him home.

Siddaramaiah also remarked that it was all over for BJP in Telangana. He predicted that the saffron party will not win more than 4-5 seats.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the state for campaigning 4-5 times, his party candidates will not be able to save their deposits, he claimed.

Noting that Modi visited Karnataka 48 times during the election campaign, he remarked that wherever Modi campaigned, Congress secured a bigger majority. Siddaramaiah alleged that Modi utters only lies and remarked the country has not seen a Prime Minister like him who only speaks lies, and under whose rule, the country’s economy has taken a beating.

