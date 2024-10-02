Siddaramaiah, authorities conspiring to destroy MUDA scam evidence: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 2 There is a systematic plot to destroy evidence and cover up the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged.

Speaking to the media before attending the Gandhi Jayanti event near the JD-S party office, Kumaraswamy made serious charges that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his close confidante Urban Development Minister

He further demanded the immediate arrest of the MUDA Commissioner for violating court orders by accepting the return of plots from the Chief Minister’s wife.

The act of return of 14 plots by CM Siddaramaiah’s wife was suspicious. This action violates court orders and constitutes contempt of court. Therefore, the MUDA Commissioner must be arrested,” he urged.

Kumaraswamy alleged that by returning the plots, CM Siddaramaiah was attempting to destroy evidence. CM is misusing his position to influence officials and carry out these actions.

The investigation into the MUDA scam picked up pace after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took over the case and filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report). On Tuesday, Parvathy, the wife of CM Siddaramaiah, personally visited the MUDA office and announced the return of the plots, he stated.

Following this, all the plots were handed back to MUDA, and the sale deeds for the 14 plots were cancelled, according to the MUDA Commissioner’s statement. Kumaraswamy underlined that this entire process happened at "rocket speed."

Everything seemed suspicious. Despite orders from the High Court and various judicial bodies, the MUDA Commissioner decided to accept the return of the plots without having the authority to do so, Kumaraswamy maintained.

He accused the CM of misusing his power and questioned on what basis the return of the plots was allowed, stressing that the MUDA Commissioner had acted beyond his powers and should be arrested immediately.

The Union Minister further alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is misusing Lokayukta officials. The CM interfered with the investigation.

Who owns the properties? The CM’s family deceived the public by creating fake documents and making false claims of ownership. They (CM’s family) argued that the acquired land belonged to them and claimed its value as Rs 62 crore. When and where did the MUDA Commissioner accept the request to return the plots, where did he go and whom did he meet? Kumaraswamy questioned. The CM has misused his power, he remarked.

