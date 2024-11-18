Siddaramaiah brought down JD-SCongress govt in K’taka in 2019, claims Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi, Nov 18 Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi dropped a bombshell on Monday, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being solely responsible for bringing down the JD-S-Congress government in 2019 as he did not want to have a coalition with the regional outfit.

“It was Siddaramaiah himself who sent some of his close Congress MLAs to the BJP. Siddaramaiah did not want to form a coalition government with the JD-S under the leadership of then Chief Minister (H.D.) Kumaraswamy. That’s why he took the initiative and sent a few Congress MLAs to BJP," the Union Minister claimed.

He also challenged the Congress leaders to provide evidence regarding their allegations that the BJP offered Rs 100 crore to Congress MLAs.

“Don’t just make baseless statements. You must show some proof of these allegations. Whether it is Rs 100 crore or Rs 500 crore, if you have evidence, show us. MLA Ravi Ganiga has been making these claims for days, but why hasn’t he shown us any evidence,” Joshi said.

The Union Minister claimed that the Central government would take strict action against anyone offering money to the Congress MLAs.

“Operation Lotus was necessitated due to the political instability in the state in 2019. But now, the situation is different. The people have given Congress a clear majority and we would not interfere now,” said the Union Minister.

He claimed that the BJP has decided to remain in the opposition for the next five years and play a constructive, people-oriented role.

“Our high command has instructed state leaders to work responsibly as the opposition,” Joshi said.

He also accused Congress of spreading “conspiracy theories” to cover up its own shortcomings. “We are neither attempting to topple the Congress government nor conducting another Operation Kamala. Congress is fabricating stories to hide their internal issues,” he claimed.

He alleged that the court has ordered an investigation against Siddaramaiah in alleged corruption cases and that is why Congress is spreading such “conspiracy theories”.

The Union Minister said that Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders are making baseless statements to divert attention from alleged corruption cases.

