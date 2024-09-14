Siddaramaiah created fake documents to grab land allotted to disabled Dalit: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Sep 14 Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy claimed on Saturday that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah created fake documents in the name of a woman to grab land allotted to a disabled Dalit.

Speaking to the media at the JD (S) state office, Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of illegally constructing a house on land allocated to a Dalit by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). He added that after constructing the house, CM Siddaramaiah staged a drama of selling it and got caught. "I have the documents to prove this," he said.

He asked, "Mr Siddaramaiah when you were the Deputy Chief Minister, whose land did you grab and build a house on? Do you need proof? Can you explain who illegally built a house on land that was allocated to Dalits by MUDA?” “Not only did Siddaramaiah get those 15 plots allotted by MUDA, but there are even more scams committed by him," Kumaraswamy alleged.

He claimed that a Dalit person with disabilities had paid Rs 24,000 to secure a plot by the MUDA. However, fake documents were created, and Siddaramaiah got the house illegally constructed on 10,000 square feet of land in the name of a woman named Sakamma. Later, when the rightful owner visited the site, they found a house had already been built.

Kumaraswamy mentioned that while people may have forgotten this case, he still has the records.

"Siddaramaiah always claims his life is an open book. People need to take a closer look at that open book. First, he grabbed land, then illegally built a house, and later pretended to sell it. To whom was it sold? Who owns it now? He staged this sale to mislead the public, but once everything is examined, the truth will emerge, and another scam will roll out," he alleged.

Responding to CM Siddaramaiah's criticism of Kumaraswamy's contribution to farmers, the Union Minister countered sharply, asking, "Did Siddaramaiah waive farmers' loans? It was this Kumaraswamy who did it."

He continued, "As for the incentive funds for farmers through milk dairies that CM Siddaramaiah claims to have given, the concept was originally introduced by former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, who implemented a system of providing Rs 2 per litre of milk. When I became Chief Minister for the second time, I decided to increase the incentive to Rs 6. That's when you brought down the Congress-JD (S) coalition government," Kumaraswamy attacked Siddaramaiah.

