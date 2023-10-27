Siddaramaiah criticised PM Modi for neglecting K’taka

Bengaluru, Oct 27 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting the state of Karnataka.

“This year marks a significant milestone for Karnataka, as we celebrate 50 years since our beloved state was renamed. Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1st, should be a time of joy, pride, and collective celebration.

“However, the shadow of neglect and indifference cast by the Central government over the last 9.5 years under PM Modi's leadership dims our festive spirit,” the Chief Minister said.

He also started a hash tag "AnswerMaadiModi" (Modi you have to answer), on the social media platform X.

The Chief Minister said that Karnataka, with its rich history and significant contributions to India's growth, finds itself asking a painful question: "Why no love for Karnataka?" he asked.

He said that under the Modi-led BJP Central government, Karnataka's aspirations and needs seem constantly overshadowed.

"Our state has faced a consistent denial of funds, despite contributing significantly to India's coffers," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the critical infrastructure projects are left without support, while our revered PSUs face closure threats.

“Our rich cultural heritage is met with indifference, and crucial river water issues remain unresolved. Furthermore, the deafening silence and lack of assistance during times of natural disasters is deeply concerning," the Chief Minster said.

"We hoped for a change, especially as we approach Kannada Rajyotsava. It's a time when the spirit of Karnataka shines brightest, and we, the people, deserve better. We demand recognition, respect, and a fair share of the nation's growth," the Chief Minister said.

He said that we urge the BJP MPs from our state to introspect and question their Central leadership, advocating for Karnataka's rights and aspirations.

“As we embark on the next chapter post our golden jubilee, it is imperative that the essence of inclusive growth is not just a slogan but a lived reality,” the Chief Minister said.

“Join us in our call for justice. Amplify your voice with #AnswerMadiModi. This Kannada Rajyotsava, let's come together and champion a brighter, more equitable future for Karnataka,” the Chief Minister said.

