Siddaramaiah ensured defeat of Shivakumar's brother in Bengaluru Rural: BJP MLA

Bengaluru, June 8 BJP MLA Suresh Gowda on Saturday claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his team ensured the defeat of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s brother, D.K. Suresh, in Bengaluru Rural against BJP candidate C.N. Manjunath in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Gowda said that the ‘Ahinda’ team is working to ensure the dominance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in state politics.

“The Ahinda team and Siddaramaiah together orchestrated the defeat of D.K. Suresh,” he said.

“I had warned that ministers Satish Jarkiholi, G. Parameshwar, K.N. Rajanna, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would strategise together to ensure the defeat of D.K. Suresh. This proved to be correct as Suresh lost the election by more than 2 lakh votes,” Gowda said.

He said that the defeat of D.K. Suresh was part of a conspiracy to prevent Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar from undermining his moral courage.

“Shivakumar will not become the Chief Minister and the incumbent government will not survive. The polarisation politics within the Congress will begin from this point,” Gowda said.

He said that infighting in Congress has already begun in the Belagavi district and with the defeat of Congress in Bengaluru Rural, the infighting will emerge here as well.

“The Congress government is going to collapse soon,” he said.

