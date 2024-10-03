Siddaramaiah feels insecure now: Basavaraj Bommai

New Delhi, Oct 3 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the MUDA case, saying that he is feeling insecure now.

He added that both Siddaramaiah and the Karnataka government are unstable. "Work for the people or vacate your position," Bommai said.

Speaking with the media persons in New Delhi, Bommai said, "The government, along with Siddaramaiah, is insecure. There is no progress on any developmental projects; everything has come to a standstill. The Chief Minister is not signing any important files. I insist that the government work for the people or step down."

When asked about JD-S MLA G.T. Devegowda's statement that if Siddaramaiah is asked to resign, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy should also resign, Bommai said: "I am not aware of what Devegowda has said. Even when complaints were filed against Siddaramaiah, they were not taken seriously. Even when the Governor granted prosecution permission, it wasn't treated seriously.”

He added that the Karnataka High Court has clearly pointed out where the errors and nepotism occurred, adding that after that, if the Chief Minister orders an investigation from the Lokayukta, which works under him, who would accept that?

“As a Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah must respond to the sentiments of the people of Karnataka," Bommai said.

Regarding Siddaramaiah's statement that the 'court of conscience' is the ultimate court, Bommai responded, "Who is to judge Siddaramaiah’s conscience? His actions should reflect his conscience, not just his words."

On the accusations made by Congress leaders against opposition leader R. Ashoka, Bommai said, "Ashoka has explained every detail thoroughly. There is a difference between Ashoka’s case and Siddaramaiah’s case.”

He added that before a case was filed, Ashoka had already returned the land.

“There was a system where 70 per cent of the land was retained by the BDA, and 30 per cent was returned. No charges have been brought against Ashoka in the court of elected representatives, the High Court, or any divisional bench. Despite this, Ashoka has said he will resign on moral grounds if Siddaramaiah resigns too," Bommai said.

