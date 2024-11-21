Siddaramaiah govt snatching away food security of poor, says ex-CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Nov 21 Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has accused Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of snatching away the food security of the people under the guise of the Anna Bhagya scheme, thereby making their lives miserable.

Speaking to the media here, Bommai said, “People living in slums, in barely livable places, have had their BPL (Below Poverty Line) cards cancelled. The government claims they are taxpayers. Do these people look like they pay taxes?”

He further pointed out, “Cancelling BPL cards doesn’t just stop the supply of rice. It halts access to medicines, hospital facilities, and other essential benefits. The government doesn’t seem to understand the struggles of the common people. Earlier, they took back MUDA sites under the pretence of regulation. Now, they’re asking people to reapply for BPL cards. What kind of Chief Minister does this? This is an extremely anti-people government. It’s a U-turn government,” Bommai said.

Criticizing the government’s approach, Bommai added, “After facing opposition to the cancellation of ration cards, they now talk about reinstating them if people reapply. But when will the cards be issued after the application? Until then, what will the poor people, whose cards have been cancelled, eat?”

He warned that such actions by the government would not allow it to last long. “The government claims to be cancelling cards based on the Central government’s criteria. However, the Central government provides food security to 80 crore people. In which other states have ration cards been cancelled? Why is this happening only in Karnataka?” Bommai questioned.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensures rice is distributed. This state government, which promised to give 10 kg of rice, instead, talks about giving money. But now, they don’t even have the funds to provide that. They are using diversionary tactics to cover up their failure,” he slammed.

Bommai said, “This government has committed a grave injustice and will face the consequences of its actions.”

Commenting on the charges by Bommai, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa stated on Thursday, that "taking U-turns is the job of the BJP. Snatching away facilities is their job, we are the ones who are providing for the people".

"The national average for the BPL cards is 27 per cent and in Karnataka, it is 80 per cent when compared to the total population. Do we need to provide BPL cards to everyone? The Congress is committed to eradicating poverty and upholding self-respect. Are we giving schemes on the basis of caste, or party?" Minister Mahadevappa said.

