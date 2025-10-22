Siddaramaiah ruined K’taka’s economy, claims Union Minister

New Delhi, Oct 22 Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Pralhad Joshi claimed on Wednesday that the Karnataka government, which has cornered the state’s development by making “unscientific” and “half-baked” guarantee promises, is now blaming industrial investors for withdrawing from Karnataka.

Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “anti-Karnataka,” he alleged the Chief Minister has ruined the state’s entire economy and is now resorting to “hate politics” against the Prime Minister by alleging that the Centre is not releasing funds to the state.

“Congress, which came to power by giving unscientific guarantees, has completely sidelined Karnataka’s development.

He said that the state government has increased taxes on more than 30 items, burdening the people, adding that even the contractors who completed development works have not been paid.

“The government is indulging in commission rackets and widespread corruption. The once prosperous Karnataka’s economy has now been driven towards bankruptcy,” he claimed.

Joshi also claimed that money coming to the state is being used for guarantees, adding that the state government is “draining” the state treasury in the name of unscientific guarantees.

“A state that once had surplus revenue has now been pushed into a debt trap of around Rs 80,000 crore, and the overall financial burden has crossed Rs 8 lakh crore,” he claimed.

Urging the Chief Minister to “speak with awareness of facts,” Joshi said that the UPA government, which ruled the country for 60 years, had imposed more than 27 taxes, making people’s lives miserable.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the NDA government reduced taxes on 99 per cent of items to zero or 5 per cent, improving the living standards of common citizens,” he said.

He also alleged that due to the Chief Minister’s “poor” administration, the state is now facing a financial crisis.

“The 2023–24 CAG report has revealed that the state’s debt has increased by Rs 63,000 crore, and funds meant for infrastructure have been diverted to other projects,” he said.

