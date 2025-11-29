Siddaramaiah–Shivakumar hold crucial breakfast meeting amid Karnataka leadership issue

Bengaluru, Nov 29 Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar reached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official residence, Cauvery, in Bengaluru on Saturday to attend the significant breakfast meeting. The meeting was organised by CM Siddaramaiah following directions from the high command, which instructed both leaders to first talk to each other and then convey the outcome of the leadership tussle to them.

The development has caused a major stir in political circles. Speaking to reporters before attending the meeting, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “I will speak later; I am going to CM Siddaramaiah’s residence.”

Commenting on the situation, Home Minister G. Parameshwara downplayed the tussle and said that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were working together and attending programmes jointly. “We are together, and I don’t understand the importance being attached to this meeting. The media is speculating. We are not seeing any major developments within the party regarding a leadership change,” he said.

“Everyone wants clarity. The high command also does not want any confusion. They have asked both leaders to talk and resolve any differences. We don’t know whether they have differences, but if they do, this meeting will address them,” he maintained.

“We often meet for dinner and breakfast. If this meeting helps resolve differences, it is a good development,” he remarked.

Answering another question, Parameshwara said he had never claimed he was going to Delhi. “We have never said that we will go to Delhi. If there is a necessity, we will go. For now, there is no such necessity.”

The breakfast meeting between CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar has assumed significance amid the ongoing leadership crisis in the state over the CM’s post, triggering intense political activity.

Preparations were made at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru for the high-profile meeting.

The high command instructed the two leaders to first hold discussions and arrive at a clear understanding, and not to go to Delhi with any confusion. National leaders have also made it clear that they should not travel to Delhi after quarrelling. The leadership has issued a strict directive asking both of them to come to Delhi together.

In its first formal move to defuse the leadership crisis in Karnataka, the Congress high command asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar to meet and convey the outcome to the central leadership. AICC general secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal spoke to both leaders and urged them to resolve the matter between themselves and inform the high command of their decision.

Party sources said that if the bilateral discussions succeed, a planned joint visit to Delhi for a central resolution will be dropped, sparing the party further embarrassment. However, if no understanding is reached, national leaders are likely to summon both leaders to Delhi on Sunday, November 30, where a decision may be taken at a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, the sources added.

Siddaramaiah confirmed the development to the media, stating that he had invited Shivakumar for breakfast on the direction of the high command.

“The high command has asked us to first meet among ourselves. Then we have been summoned to Delhi. That is why I have invited him for a breakfast meeting,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his position on the leadership issue remains unchanged. “I have already stated that I will abide by the decision of the high command. I stand by that statement today and will stand by it tomorrow as well,” he said.

He added that Shivakumar had expressed a similar view and that both leaders would go to Delhi whenever called.

