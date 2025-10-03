Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar power pact 100 pc true; Nov revolution imminent in K'taka Cong: BJP

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 3 Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Friday asserted that the power-sharing arrangement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is "hundred percent true" and claimed that bickering has already commenced within the ruling Congress party in the state.

Addressing reporters ahead of his visit to flood-affected regions in Belagavi, Ashoka reiterated his earlier prediction of a "November revolution" that would see Siddaramaiah becoming the "outgoing CM."

“I have said that there will be a November revolution and Siddaramaiah will become the outgoing CM. I stand by my words. Within November and December, there will be a revolution,” he claimed.

The BJP leader cited the alleged sidelining of Minister K.N. Rajanna, a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah, who had openly criticised Shivakumar.

"The power-sharing arrangement is one hundred per cent true, and bickering has already started," Ashoka said.

He further suggested that neither the Chief Minister nor his deputy would voluntarily relinquish their claim to the top post.

"CM Siddaramaiah won’t let go of his post. It is not in his character... Similarly, Dy CM DK Shivakumar won’t leave and will continue his efforts to get the post," Ashoka remarked.

When questioned about the possibility of a political development similar to the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena joining hands with the BJP in Maharashtra, Ashoka said that he was uncertain of the exact nature of the change but affirmed that a "revolution is going to happen."

“We do not have any intention of forming a government like we did previously,” he clarified, referring to the 2019 'Operation Lotus' that led to the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition

It can be recalled that the Karnataka BJP, led by former CM BS Yediyurappa, ensured the collapse of the Congress and JD (S) coalition government and came to power in 2019 following 'Operation Lotus'.

"'We will prepare to face elections,” Ashoka declared.

“The people already believe this government is dead, with no development activity. The CM is irresponsible; they only talk about power sharing. CM Siddaramaiah proclaims he will remain CM for five years, while his own MLAs are questioning when he will step down,” said the Opposition leader.

Ashoka labelled the current government a "Tughlaq government" and criticised its focus on internal power dynamics instead of development.

“This is a Tughlaq government and the worst the state has seen. The contractors’ association has written a letter about an 80 percent commission. They want to loot as much as possible,” he alleged.

Ashoka also flayed the government’s management of resources, stating, “The government is pauperised and has no money. How can the district in charge and other ministers visit flood-hit areas? That is why they are preoccupied with local elections to generate funds.”

All boards and corporations are underfunded, he alleged, adding that students are protesting, demanding recruitment, as no appointments have been made in the past 2.5 years.

Meanwhile, the state Finance Department has explicitly stated that there will be no recruitments and there are no funds even for salaries. When asked about this, Ashoka criticised the government for focusing on issues like the caste census rather than tackling urgent, pressing matters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor