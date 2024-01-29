Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar vying with each other in appeasement of Muslims: K'taka LoP

Bengaluru, Jan 29 R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition on Monday claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, were vying with each other to appease Muslims.

Speaking at a valedictory function on the 30th anniversary of Sunni Yuvajana Sangha (SYS) at Adyar Sha Garden on the outskirts of Mangaluru recently, Shivakumar had said, “The government stands by you as it is the government for the protection of people hailing from all castes and religions.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also released Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Muslim mohallas.

“The Congress Government has Rs 1,000 crore to provide for mohallas but the Treasury seems to be empty when it comes to release of Rs 2,000 compensation for farmers who are reeling under drought,” Ashoka charged.

“Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, you have been proving that your Congress party can stoop to any level to appease Muslims. However, do not sacrifice farmers who produce food without having any bias of caste, religion and differences,” he stated.

“More than 800 farmers have committed suicide following drought. Lakhs of agricultural labourers have migrated in search of work leaving behind their houses and properties. How many more farmers will have to end lives to melt your heart of stone? Take immediate action to disburse compensation to farmers. If it is not possible, submit resignation to the post,” Ashoka demanded.

