Siddaramaiah trying to become emperor of Muslims: K’taka BJP on Waqf row

Mandya, Nov 7 Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said on Thursday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to become the emperor of Muslims by handing them over lands in the state but the BJP will fight against the Waqf Board’s land encroachments.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to become the emperor of Muslims. We are not politicizing this. The government should immediately declare that Waqf Board assets are government property; then, there will be no problem. This is the land of Mother India, not the property of any particular community. The government should stop treating Hindus as second-class citizens,” said Ashoka during his visit to Mandya district.

“The land of the Government Higher Primary School in Chandagalu village in Mandya district has been occupied. The school site is now marked as a graveyard in the land registry. The villagers themselves should clarify whether this is actually a burial ground. We must fight under the slogan, ‘Our school, our right," he appealed.

Ashoka advised villagers to submit applications to the Deputy Commissioner if any land disputes arise.

He further pointed out that the previous Congress government amended the law, requiring disputes over Waqf-related land to be resolved within the Waqf framework, leading to the encroachment of people's land.

Ashoka noted that Hindu religious institutions’ assets fall under the Muzarai Department, thus becoming government property, while Muslim institutions’ assets are categorized under Waqf.

He further said that the land of a Virakta Matha was marked as Waqf property in the registry, which forced the Swamiji to come out and protest.

“About 15,000 acres of land have been designated as Waqf property. To protect the nation, religion, and Kannada language, we must fight against this. Every citizen of the state should check the land records. If they see the term ‘Waqf,’ inform me, and I will come to fight alongside them,” he assured.

Ashoka also visited the Chikkamma Temple in Mahadevpura village which is also marked as the Waqf property for inspection.

Speaking with reporters, he said, "We are fighting for our schools and our temples. If this cancer of land encroachment is not controlled, the lands of farmers and Dalits will be at risk.”

“Just like the freedom movement, we now have to fight to abolish the Waqf Board. The name ‘Waqf Board’ must be removed from the land records of the properties of farmers and others, and the government should ensure that the property goes to its rightful owners,” Ashoka demanded.

He claimed that Siddaramaiah is using Tipu Sultan as a model and is doing this to appease communal Muslims.

He called on the government to imprison officials involved in land encroachment without hesitation and to take strict action against any official who defrauds the government.

“It is of no use if the notice is withdrawn. The district authority’s order must be revoked. The Congress is attempting to loot in the name of the Waqf Board,” he slammed.

"As Leader of the Opposition, I have the authority and freedom to travel wherever necessary. For this reason, I am visiting areas where Waqf land encroachments have occurred,” Ashoka stated.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor