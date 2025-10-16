Siddaramaiah trying to project Priyank Kharge as his successor to CM post: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 16 Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, said on Thursday that State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has been repeatedly writing letters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and making frequent derogatory remarks about the RSS, gives the impression that he dreams of trouncing Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and eventually ascending to the post of Chief Minister.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Ashoka said, "Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, by singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly, attending the Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri programme, participating in the Kumbh Mela, and reciting Sanskrit shlokas, has been causing embarrassment to the Congress high command".

"Using this as a pretext, an image is being created that D.K. Shivakumar lacks commitment towards the ideology of the Congress party, while Priyank Kharge is being projected as a staunch opponent of the RSS -- a clever strategy by Siddaramaiah to make him his successor as the Chief Minister."

"On the one side, D.K. Shivakumar is making every possible effort to fulfill his ambition by writing the book "A Symbol of Loyalty" to showcase his devotion to the Congress high command. On the other hand, CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge appear to be enacting a different play altogether," Ashoka said.

"In the end, the climax of the Congress power struggle is guaranteed to be dramatic," he added.

Ashoka also said that Shivakumar is sending threatening messages to senior Congress leaders with the intention of obtaining the Chief Minister's position.

Shivakumar has said that "he received a call" only to threaten Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated on Wednesday that he received a call in 2019 at a time when Congress-JD-S coalition government collapsed and the BJP took over and asked whether he wanted to become the Deputy Chief Minister or want to go to jail to which he replied that he preferred the latter option.

"Shivakumar is speaking in this manner right during the time of the 'November revolution'. He should explain in detail who called him," Ashoka asked.

"With the intention of being given the Chief Minister's position, Shivakumar is issuing threats and challenges to the party's senior leadership. He has given this statement right at the time of power handover. He has already said that he will forcefully snatch the power. He has given this kind of message just to make him the Chief Minister," Ashoka said.

"Goddess Hassanambe has given two flowers to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He has taken those flowers and kept them in his pocket. The Goddess has not given such blessing to CM Siddaramaiah when he visited temple a day after. The greatness of this flower will be revealed in the November revolution. Both of them have given a test to Hassanambe," he added.

"Google AI hub that would have provided 30,000 jobs to people of Karnataka has gone to Andhra Pradesh. They have just wasted time talking only about the RSS. If that company had come to Bengaluru, it would have brought revenue to the Treasury. If all companies leave, why should the Congress party remain in power? Looking at the city's garbage and potholes on roads, no companies will want to stay here. CM Siddaramaiah has told Minister Priyank Kharge and made him write a letter," Ashoka said.

"If it is said that government employees should not participate in the RSS events, then I can say that I too was a part of the government. Many like me are in the RSS. The state government cannot do anything," he added.

