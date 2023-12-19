Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to clear Mahadayi, Mekedatu projects

Bengaluru, Dec 19 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide immediate clearance to the much-discussed Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects.

While Goa has reservations against the Mahadayi project, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Mekedatu project. From Karnataka's perspective, the Mahadayi project is deemed crucial to provide drinking water to the state's drought-prone northern region while the Mekedatu project will provide drinking water to state capital Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, Siddaramaiah said that he addressed the Mahadayi river matter, stating the Gazette notification was complete with no roadblocks.

However, environmental clearance which was pending, must be granted by the Central government.

The Chief Minister said that the tender has been floated and estimations were completed.

"If the Central government grants clearance, work can commence immediately. We have requested clearance for the Mahadayi project," Siddaramaiah said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a Rs 5,300 crore package in the Union Budget for the Upper Bhadra project.

"We have apprised PM Modi that this was a commitment made by the Central government and the previous BJP government in Karnataka. As per their announcement, the funds should be released," he said.

Siddaramaiah also demanded convening of a high-power committee meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to release a drought relief package for Karnataka.

"I have appealed to PM Modi to convene the meeting immediately," he said.

"We have presented five demands. PM Modi gave a patient hearing to our demands and responded positively. We expect the same spirit in disbursing relief funds," Siddaramaiah said.

