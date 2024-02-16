Siddaramaiah's budget - a 'bundle of lies': Bommai

Bengaluru, Feb 16 Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah's budget is a "bundle of lies" to cover up his government's "failures".

Slamming Siddaramaiah, Bommai said the chief minister has "destroyed the sanctity of the financial statement by attacking the Centre and making false claims".

The BJP leader claimed that as compared to last year, only Rs 1,000 crore had been spent out of Rs 25,000 crore borrowed.

The Karnataka government was taking loans at a high rate of interest and spending them on unproductive expenses, Bommai said.

"The state has received all the grants from the Central government. But the state's tax collection has nosedived. To cover up this, the state government has presented the budget with a bundle of lies. There were no grants for Special Component Plan (SCP)/ Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) and also for education and irrigation. The Congress has made Karnataka bankrupt," Bommai said.

The BJP leader said they were making allegations against the Central Government just for the election purposes.

"For the first time in the history of Karnataka, the Opposition party has boycotted the budget presentation. The anti-people policies of the incumbent government would be placed before the people," Bommai said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor