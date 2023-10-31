Siddaramaiah's shameless lying is disgraceful to the K'taka CM's chair: Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru, Oct 31 BJP MP and National President of BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya, has hit back at the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that "Siddaramaiah's shameless lying is disgraceful to the Chief Minister's chair".

Taking to the social media on Monday, Surya said that the Central government and PM Modi launched the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) that was delayed for 40 years under the Congress rule.

In 2020, the state cabinet gave its final approval after multiple reviews starting from 2018, when the Railway Board first gave approval to the project.

The fund for any project is disbursed in instalments based on its progress, Surya said.

At present, the Rs 500 crore that has been disbursed is Railway's (Centre's) share to the Special Purpose Vehicle K-RIDE, which is executing the BSRP, the BJP MP added.

As is the case with any infrastructure projects, award of tenders and subsequent submission of completion certificates will lead to remaining funding becoming available, he said.

He further added that the funding pattern for the BSRP is 20 per cent by the Centre, 20 per cent by the state and 60 per cent raised through loans from banks for which the Centre is the guarantor.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must at least respect the CM's chair and stop lying so blatantly. He must also answer why he hasn't appointed a full-time MD for K-RIDE yet," Surya asked

Addressing CM Siddaramaiah, the BJP MP said, "Sir, you are the Chief Minister of Karnataka. But you have become the chief liar of Karnataka."

Surya had also attached the notifications and claimed that the Central government has already released 500 crore rupees for the BSRP. whereas the Karnataka government hasn't released any funds yet for the year 2023-24.

Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister as well IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge's "proposed fact check unit will be overburdened fact checking our liar CM," he said.

