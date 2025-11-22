Sidelining Nitish Kumar: Oppn on Samrat Choudhary taking over Bihar Home Ministry

Patna, Nov 22 In a major administrative shift in Bihar, the Home Department has moved out of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's control for the first time in 20 years, with Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary now taking charge of the crucial ministry.

The decision has triggered intense political reactions, with the JD(U) welcoming the move, while the Opposition alleges that the BJP now effectively "controls" the state government.

Samrat Choudhary will now oversee Bihar's law and order machinery with full authority, meaning senior police officials -- from the DGP to ADG, IG, SP and DSP -- will report directly to him. The change has drawn attention due to Choudhary's repeated statements advocating a UP-style crackdown on crime.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) Minister Ashok Choudhary said, "It's good that Samrat Chaudhary has been given the Home Ministry. He is young, and he will work hard to fulfil the needs of the ministry. Nitish Kumar has taken the decision after great consideration."

The Mahagathbandhan, however, has sharply criticised the development, arguing that the BJP aims to weaken the JD(U) and marginalise the Chief Minister.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari, talking to IANS, said, "We have been saying from the beginning that the BJP would only keep Nitish Kumar in the Chief Minister's chair, while the BJP would actually rule. This is now evident. Nitish Kumar's position is in danger, and his party is also on the verge of collapse."

Raising similar concerns, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput claimed that Nitish Kumar is being pushed aside within his own government.

"Samrat Choudhury has recently taken control of the Home Ministry from Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar is now being sidelined. The BJP is gradually bringing Nitish Kumar's party, his government, and his supporters under its influence. They are doing this by force. Just as the BJP has taken over the ministerial system, it has now taken control of all the ministries. The BJP wants to consume Nitish Kumar's party and take control of the JD(U)'s ideology," Rajput told IANS.

With Choudhary assuming charge, speculation has intensified regarding potential changes in policing, including possibilities of encounters, bulldozer action, and strengthened enforcement measures.

The new Home Minister will hold final authority in matters involving major crimes, riots, communal tensions, public disorder, and key arrests across Bihar.

He will also approve postings and transfers of IPS officers and senior ranks such as SPs, DIGs, and IGs, besides ordering suspensions when necessary. Control over these administrative powers is widely regarded as one of the strongest levers in state governance.

With the Home Department under BJP leadership for the first time in many years, both political circles and administrative observers expect a significant shift in the direction of law enforcement and governance in Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor