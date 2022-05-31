Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed on May 29, was hit by around 25 bullets by the assailants and gunpowder was also found on his body, sources said citing initial post-mortem report.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

Sources said that the singer died before he was taken to the hospital. They said while the incident took place on 5.25 pm and the police got information at 5.50 pm.

The sources said that the presence of gunpowder on the singer's body indicated that he was fired upon from very close range and the weapon was brought close to his body.

"Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by more than 25 bullets. Gunpowder was found on his body. He died before being brought to the hospital. The incident happened around 5.25 pm, while the police got information around 5.50 pm," a source told ANI.

Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated today at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab. His body was taken from Mansa Civil Hospital to his residence on Tuesday morning where a huge crowd gathered to pay their tributes.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. He joined Congress in December last year.

Punjab Police on Monday detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Moose Wala's murder, STF sources said.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also begun questioning Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case after Canada-based Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Punjab Police have registered an FIR in Mansa against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

