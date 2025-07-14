Sigandur Bridge row: K'taka CM writes to PM Modi complaining of protocol violation

Bengaluru, July 14 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, objecting to the inauguration of the Sigandur Bridge by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. He stated that organising any programme in the state without consulting the state government amounts to sheer arbitrariness.

CM Siddaramaiah in his letter stated: "In my sincere opinion, organising any programme in the state without consulting the state government, violating the protocol in the programme invite by printing the name of ex-CM before the names of Dy CM, Speaker of assembly and Chairman of the Council and proceeding with the programme. In spite of the state government's express disagreement, amounts to sheer arbitrariness and defies the very spirit of federalism, which has always steered the Centre and states relations as per the mandate of our Constitution."

"The government of Karnataka places on record its protest against such non-cooperative action. I do hope that all central ministers will be strongly advised to refrain from such discordant acts in future," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Giving details of event, CM Siddaramaiah stated: "The foundation laying function dedicating 9 National Highway Projects of total length of 88 kilometres with an investment of more than Rs 2,000 crore, held on July 14 by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was held in Shivamogga district."

"After coming to know about this function through other sources, I had personally spoken and written to Union Minister on July 11 requesting to postpone the programme. The programme in Sagara taluk of Shivamogga has been organized without consulting the state government and the name of the CM has been mentioned in the invitation without prior intimation. Though, Union Minister agreed to postpone the event, to our dismay, the function has taken place, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"I would like to point out that construction of major bridge across Sharavathi backwaters and approaches between Ambargodu and Kalasavalli was initially concenptialised by state government and in 2013 and subsequently implemented by the government of India," he stated.

As per the technical report, the works related to the project are not yet completed and hence the programme should not have been conducted in a hurry, CM underlined.

Responding to the objections raised by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over being neglected by the Centre in the invitation to the inauguration of the Sigandur cable bridge project, the Centre had clarified that the Chief Minister was invited to the event on June 11 and was also requested to preside over the programme.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, taking to social media X, on Monday, stated, "A major step towards boosting regional connectivity, the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for multiple key infrastructure projects is being held Monday in Shivamogga, Karnataka."

"An official invitation was duly extended to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah Ji, on 11th July 2025, inviting him to preside over the programme. In light of any possible scheduling challenges, a subsequent letter was sent on 12th July, requesting his virtual presence, " Gadkari stated.

