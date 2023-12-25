Signal being given that anyone associated with BJP is above accountability: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Dec 25 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that a signal is being given to the nation that anyone associated with the BJP is above all accountability.

The Congress General Secretary made the remark after BJP leader Pratap Simha, whose office had issued visitor passes to the two men who recently intruded into the Lok Sabha and created a ruckus, said that his voters will decide if he is a patriot or not.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "The BJP MP from Mysuru, Pratap Simha, says that his voters will decide whether he is a patriot or not when the Lok Sabha polls will be held. But the question he’s running away from is very simple. Why and how did he facilitate entry of two youths who caused a huge security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13? Isn’t this a serious matter that needs investigation and explanation? These youth have after all been booked under UAPA."

"Simha and the BJP are diverting attention from this main issue. The signal being given to the nation by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister is that BJP and anyone associated with the party is above all accountability," the Congress leader added.

