Significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi on successful launch of Firefly

New Delhi, Jan 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the successful launch of India's first private satellite constellation, 'Firefly,' by Bengaluru-based space-tech start-up Pixxel, calling it a testament to India's growing strength in space innovation.

Addressing the 118th episode of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi stated, "At the beginning of 2025 itself, India has achieved historic milestones in space exploration. Today, I am proud to announce that Pixxel, a Bengaluru-based Indian space-tech start-up, has successfully launched 'Firefly,' India's first private satellite constellation. This hyperspectral satellite constellation ranks among the world's finest for high-resolution imagery."

Emphasising that this accomplishment represents a "significant step towards a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the Prime Minister said, "This success showcases the growing strength and innovation of our private space sector. On behalf of the nation, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the team at Pixxel, ISRO, and IN-SPACe for this remarkable achievement."

The Prime Minister also highlighted another recent breakthrough in space technology by Indian scientists -- the successful execution of satellite docking in space.

"When two spacecraft connect in space, it is termed space docking, a critical technology for sending supplies to space stations and crew missions. With this, India has become the fourth country to achieve this feat," PM Modi said.

He further lauded ISRO's experiments in growing plants in space, citing the germination of cowpea seeds aboard a spacecraft as a pioneering step.

"This inspiring experiment paves the way for growing vegetables in space in the future, demonstrating the foresight of our scientists," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about IIT Madras's ExTeM Centre, which is advancing research in space manufacturing technologies like 3D-printed buildings, metal foams, and optical fibres.

"This research will bolster India's Gaganyaan mission, and future space stations, and open new avenues for technological innovation," he noted, praising Indian scientists and innovators for their vision in addressing future challenges.

Shifting focus to India's burgeoning start-up ecosystem, the Prime Minister celebrated the completion of nine years of the Start-Up India initiative.

Expressing joy over the participation of youth in the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue,' which coincided with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, PM Modi said, "Swami Vivekananda rightly said that passion for an idea is key to achieving one's goals. The dialogue with young leaders from across the country was inspiring, with discussions spanning start-ups, culture, women, youth, and infrastructure."

"More than half of the start-ups formed in these nine years are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. It's heartening to see cities like Ambala, Hisar, Kangra, Chengalpattu, Bilaspur, Gwalior, and Washim emerging as vibrant hubs of innovation," he said.

PM Modi highlighted the role of women in driving this growth, sharing that a significant number of start-ups in smaller cities are led by women entrepreneurs.

"In a state like Nagaland, start-up registrations increased by over 200 per cent last year. Sectors like waste management, renewable energy, biotechnology, and logistics are witnessing remarkable start-up activity," he said, adding that young Indians are thinking beyond conventional sectors, achieving success through bold ideas.

The Prime Minister also reflected on societal changes surrounding start-ups, recalling how they were once dismissed as unviable ventures.

"A decade ago, people questioned the relevance of start-ups. Today, start-ups are setting new benchmarks. I encourage everyone to seize the opportunities India is creating and to trust in their dreams," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor