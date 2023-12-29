Signing of peace accord with ULFA historic, says Assam CM

New Delhi, Dec 29 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday termed the tripartite peace agreement signed here between the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Centre and his government "historic", saying the pact marked the end of the northeastern state's oldest armed resistance.

The Chief Minister said that insurgency had stunted Assam's growth for an entire generation.

Taking to 'X', he wrote: "Guided by the sterling vision and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for lasting peace and progress in Assam received a historic impetus today. The Memorandum of Settlement, signed under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, stands out for many reasons.

"This agreement draws the curtains on Assam's oldest armed resistance pursued by ULFA, protects the interests of our people and paves way for spurring growth in the region," he added.

Sarma said that those who were once associated with violence will become partners in the nation's progress.

He said: "Today is indeed a special day for Bharat. For an entire generation, the insurgency had stymied the potential of Assam. The single-minded pursuit of inclusive development by PM Modi since 2014 has resulted in today's transformative achievement, which marks a new dawn of harmony and togetherness."

In the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a tripartite memorandum of settlement was signed in the national capital on Friday between the Centre, state government, and the ULFA (pro-talks) group.

