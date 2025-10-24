Signing of PM SHRI a strategic decision: Kerala Education Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 State Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Friday clarified that Kerala’s decision to sign the PM SHRI agreement was a strategic move aimed at securing funds rightfully due to the state, while ensuring that Kerala’s public education policies -- rooted in secular, democratic, and scientific principles -- remain unaffected.

The clarification came amid strong objections from the CPI, the second-largest ally in the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, which said the decision had not been discussed within the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“Thousands of crores in central funds owed to Kerala were being withheld, putting pressure on the state and affecting our children’s education,” Sivankutty said.

“Kerala will not permit any action that undermines our public education system, nor will it allow even a single rupee entitled to our children to be lost,” he asserted.

The minister explained that delays in signing the PM SHRI agreement had led the Centre to withhold substantial funds under the Comprehensive Education Scheme.

Between 2023–24 and 2025–26, Kerala lost nearly Rs 2,897 crore. With the new agreement, including arrears and two years of PM SHRI funds, the state expects to receive about Rs 1,476 crore, of which Rs 701 crore has already been approved under the Comprehensive Education Programme.

Sivankutty said the funds would directly benefit nearly four million children, especially those from marginalised communities — including 5.61 lakh Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe students and 1.1 lakh children with disabilities.

The scheme will also support pre-primary education, teacher training, mid-day meals, uniforms, textbooks, and other essential services under the Right to Education Act.

Responding to criticism, the minister clarified that signing the PM SHRI scheme does not mean Kerala has accepted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in its entirety.

“Kerala implements the scheme in line with its own priorities and values. Many NEP provisions—such as pre-primary education, teacher empowerment, 100 per cent enrolment, and the three-language policy—have been part of our education model for decades,” he said.

He dismissed concerns that the move would centralise the curriculum or undermine federal principles, stressing that “Kerala alone determines its curriculum, which emphasises secularism, scientific thinking, and constitutional values.”

Sivankutty also refuted claims that smaller schools would be shut down to create complexes, stating that the funds would instead be used to strengthen existing institutions.

On objections to the scheme carrying the Prime Minister’s name, he said it was a technical formality that had no bearing on the delivery of benefits.

“Even in challenging financial circumstances, Kerala will ensure that funds owed to our children—over Rs 1,400 crore—are secured without compromising the integrity of our public education system,” the minister said.

