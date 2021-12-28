SII thanks Centre for granting emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine Covovax in India

Serum Institute of India on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Union Health Ministry for granting Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax.

"Thank you, Hon. @mansukhmandviya for granting Emergency Use Authorization for COVOVAX in India. This is a highly effective vaccine and is a big step in India's fight against COVID-19," tweeted the SII.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced the Centre's approval of two new indigenously developed vaccines and an antiviral drug.

"The Nanoparticle Vaccine, Covovax, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of the SII said in a statement: The approval of Covovax by DCGI is a significant milestone in strengthening our immunization efforts across India and LMICs. We are proud to deliver a highly-effective protein-based COVID-19 vaccine of more than 90 per cent efficacy rate, based on clinical data demonstrating a favourable safety profile. We are certain that as the repertoire of the COVID-19 vaccine increases, we will be poised strongly to save the lives of millions of people against the pandemic."

Earlier on Tuesday, taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said in a series of tweets, "Congratulations India Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: - CORBEVAX vaccine - COVOVAX vaccine - Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in an emergency situation."

The minister said that the Corbevax vaccine is the first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19.

"Corbevax vaccine is India's 1st indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against #COVID19, Made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E. It's a hat-trick! It's now 3rd vaccine developed in India!" the Minister tweeted.

The minister informed that the antiviral drug, Molnupiravir will be used for emergency situation for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

"Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease," he tweeted.

The Minister said that all these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic adding that India's Pharma Industries are assets for the entire world.

"PM @NarendraModi Ji has led the battle against #COVID19 from the front. All these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic. Our Pharma Industries are asset for the entire world," he tweeted.

Earlier, India had developed Covaxin, the first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine which was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) National Institute of Virology.

Currently, India uses Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V in its vaccination programme.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor