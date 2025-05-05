Sikar Road Tragedy: 2 Dead, 16 Injured as Devotees' Jeep Overturns in Ramgarh Shekhawati (Watch Video)

A devastating road accident occurred in the Ramgarh Sethan police station area of Sikar district on Monday, leaving two people dead and 16 others seriously injured. The incident took place near the Gangapura stand close to Ramgarh Shekhawati. According to local authorities, a cruiser jeep carrying a group of devotees lost control and overturned.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but eyewitnesses suggest the vehicle may have been speeding or overloaded at the time of the mishap.

The accident happened early in the morning as the group was reportedly on their way to a local religious site. The impact of the crash was so severe that two passengers died on the spot. Emergency services rushed to the scene and transported the injured to nearby hospitals, where several are reported to be in critical condition.Local police and rescue teams responded promptly, managing to extract the injured from the wreckage and control the situation at the accident site. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

