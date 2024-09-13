Sikhs burnt during Congress rule: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, Sep 13 Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Sikh community, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said "Sikhs were burnt" during his father Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Surya said, "Rahul Gandhi participated in events in America with agents of Khalistani outfits like 'Sikhs for Justice' who endorsed his statements as well. Rahul Gandhi's claim that Sikhs in India are not allowed to wear turbans and kadas in India is a blatant lie."

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his remarks, Surya highlighted PM Modi's efforts in bringing back the 'swaroops' of the scared book from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country.

Surya said that Rahul Gandhi does not have the basic morality to continue as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha as he was "colluding" with Khalistanis, Pakistanis, and Bangladeshis and acting like an "agent" of China for political gains.

On Rahul Gandhi's claims that India has given away its land to China, Surya said: "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi whether he knows the history of his great-grandfather. Who was in power when China waged war against India?"

Surya said that youths are "disillusioned by Rahul Gandhi's double standards."

Mounting the attack on the Congress MP, Surya said he would not be surprised if Rahul Gandhi sits and addresses the media alongside Jamat-e-Islami during his next visit.

Rahul Gandhi is standing against the nation for his selfish motives, Surya claimed.

"We oppose this brand of politics, and in Karnataka, those who belong to Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe communities should ensure that Rahul Gandhi’s statement on revoking reservations reaches every household," he urged.

"Rahul Gandhi, who is acting as an agent of Khalistanis, Pakistanis, and China, should be taught a lesson. I appeal to the people to teach the grand old party a lesson," he said.

