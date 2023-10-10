'Sikhs for Justice' gives call to hold rallies at Indian embassies

Vancouver, Oct 10 Amid the row over India’s hand in the assassination of Khalistan-backer Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, banned secessionist group "Sikhs For Justice" (SFJ) gave a call to hold rallies on October 21 at the Indian embassies in G7 countries asking the host governments to shut down Indian diplomatic missions.

Parallel to the call for October 21 rallies, the SFJ also launched an email campaign through which members can send a pre-drafted email to the G7 governments.

Citing the history and evidence of agents operating from Indian missions in the guise of diplomats and executing operations challenging the sovereignty of host nations and threatening the life and liberty of pro Khalistan Sikhs, the email urges the G7 governments to support Khalistan Referendum; and dismantle Indian Spy Network Operating from Diplomatic Missions In G7 Countries.

Referring to the escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict which has caused hundreds of lives from each side, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in his video message stated that "Ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict is a lesson for India that violence only begets violence".

"Like Palestine, the only peaceful solution to conflict between Sikhs and India is let the people… decide their future through a referendum on the question of Khalistan," Pannun added.

