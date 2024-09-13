Sikhs from all over the world ridiculing Rahul: Tarun Chugh slams Cong's defence of LoP

Chandigarh, Sep 13 BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday hit out at the 'eyewash' exercise carried out by Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, regarding Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Sikhs, during his recent three-day trip to US.

The senior BJP leader said that Sikhs from across the world are ridiculing Rahul Gandhi as they believe the Leader of Opposition (LoP) was playing into the hands of the deep state.

Earlier in the day, Partap Singh Bajwa and Charanjit Singh Channi, both Sikh Congress leaders, addressed a press conference and defended Rahul’s rhetoric and statements made on foreign soil. During his US trip, Rahul had commented that Sikhs in India don't have the freedom to wear "kada" or turban or go to the gurdwara.

Taking strong objections to baseless claims, Chugh said that the LoP made these comments while being oblivious of the ground realities and was hence playing into the hands of foreign forces. He also lashed out at Congress veterans like Bajwa and Channi for rallying behind Rahul Gandhi's 'insulting' remarks.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of painting a bad picture of India, the BJP leader said that his claims about people being targeted based on religion, caste, language, and identity were false and damaging to India's standing as a thriving democracy. He said that these remarks were politically motivated and aimed at garnering sympathy.

In further critique of LoP and Congress, Tarun Chugh called out Rahul Gandhi's consistent engagement with individuals and groups known for anti-national views.

He further stated: "We urge Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to engage in constructive dialogue that addresses real issues, rather than propagating false narratives that seek to divide the nation. Our government remains committed to the welfare of every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, and will continue to do so for the development and security of our country."

Tarun Chugh also dismissed statements of Congress leaders on the accusations of 'democratic erosion', terming them entirely baseless.

He said that the BJP has the utmost respect for all religious communities, including the Sikhs, and underscored how the initiatives to honour Sikh heritage have been part of the BJP's broader commitment for safeguarding religious freedoms.

"Rahul Gandhi's attempt to portray the BJP as neglecting or discriminating against the Sikh community is factually incorrect and reflects a broader political propaganda to create a false narrative for electoral gain," he added.

Chugh also highlighted the welfare programmes and development initiatives led by PM Modi for the Sikh community.

"Over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Modi government has undertaken several key initiatives to celebrate Sikhism's values and promote Sikh welfare. These include commemorating major events such as the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The government's commitment to Sikhism is evident through measures like exempting GST on Langar, constructing the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and designating Sultanpur Lodhi as a heritage city. The establishment of a Guru Nanak Dev Ji chair at a British university and facilitating Sikh pilgrimages to Pakistan further demonstrate this dedication," the BJP General Secretary pointed out.

He said that initiatives such as 'Dekho Apna Desh' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' have celebrated Punjab's rich cultural heritage.

"PM Modi designated December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas to honor the sacrifices of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The approval of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reflects the government's sensitivity to Sikh concerns, allowing Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan," he further said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor