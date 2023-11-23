Sikhs seek PM's intervention in Kartarpur Sahib incident

Lucknow, Nov 23 The Lucknow Gurdwara management committee has sought intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that places of worship are duly protected.

The development comes after a video of a dance party near the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan went viral on social media.

Committee Chairman Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib was the last stop in the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj and is a holy place. The committee has written to Prime Minister Modi asking him to denounce the incident and ensure that the religious faith of the Sikh community is given due respect in Pakistan.”

“Moreover, we have written to the Pakistan embassy demanding that they make concerted efforts to ensure that minorities and their places of worship are protected,” said committee General Secretary Harpal Singh Jaggi.

Authorities in Pakistan have rebutted the charges and said the viral video was doctored.

