Sikkim Accident: Three Killed, 20 Injured After Milk Tanker Rams Into Crowded Fair in Ranipool (Watch Video)

At least three people died and 20 others injured following a major accident at a fair in Ranipool, Sikkim, on Saturday evening (February 10). The incident occurred at a mela in Ranipool when a milk tanker lost control, ploughed through the crowd and collided with three parked cars near the fair.

Among the three deceased, one is a woman in her mid-20s, while the identities of the other woman and man are yet to be known. The third individual was an off-duty police officer. The collision of the vehicles was so forceful that people didn't have a chance to escape.

A CCTV video of the accident has surfaced on social media, showing the milk truck colliding with a car, entering the fair, and then ploughing into the crowd. Nearby individuals rushed to help the injured. During the initial investigation, it was found that the brakes of the milk tanker had failed, leading to the accident.

"Tambola program was going on in Ranipur at around 7.30 in the evening. During the program, a truck entered there, due to which 3 people died. About 20 patients have been admitted to the hospital...They are undergoing treatment...Sikkim government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased. The state government will bear the cost of the treatment of the injured...Investigation is underway, " said Gangtok DM Tushar Nikhare to news agency ANI.

The injured have been promptly shifted to the Central Referral Hospital after the accident. However, officials state that the death toll is likely to increase. At the time of the accident, the fairground was crowded as a Tambola game was taking place.