Sikkim: Bypolls to seats vacated by CM Tamang, his wife on Nov 13

Gangtok, Oct 16 Two Assembly constituencies in Sikkim, which were left vacant after Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his wife Krishna Kumari Rai resigned from their respective seats, will go to polls on November 13, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The Soreng-Chakung Assembly constituency fell vacant after the resignation of Chief Minister Tamang as he had contested from two seats during the 2024 Sikkim Assembly election.

The Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, mandates that a legislator relinquish one of two Assembly constituencies within 14 days after the declaration of election results and can only represent one Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the Namchi-Singhithang seat was left vacant after the resignation of Krishna Kumari Rai.

CM Tamang contested this year's state Assembly polls from two constituencies and won both seats by a margin of more than 7,000 votes.

His party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha swept the elections by winning 31 out of a total of 32 Assembly seats in the state.

The Chief Minister earlier said, "I apologise to the people of the 7-Soreng-Chakung constituency as I have decided to step aside, allowing an honest and loyal party functionary to serve you as your legislator."

"I sincerely congratulate and thank the people of the 7-Soreng-Chakung constituency for your intimacy, unity, duty consciousness, persistence, perseverance, dedication, and sacrifice. Your contributions have been invaluable, and I pledge to remain forever grateful to all of you," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's wife Krishna Kumari Rai, who won from the Namchi-Singhithang Assembly constituency in Sikkim, resigned as an MLA a day after taking oath as a legislator.

CM Tamang said that his wife stepped down as MLA as a part of a unilateral decision taken by the party.

As per the Election Commission's announcement, the last date for filing nominations for bypolls will be October 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor